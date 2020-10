Double-Murder Suspect On US Marshals Most Wanted List Captured in Burbank Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 week ago Double-Murder Suspect On US Marshals Most Wanted List Captured in Burbank A man on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted Fugitive List for a double-murder out of Arkansas has been captured in Burbank. Katie Johnston reports. 0

