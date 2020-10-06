Global  
 

Michelle Obama calls Donald Trump 'racist' in new video

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Michelle Obama has condemned Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuseshim of “wilful mismanagement” of the coronavirus crisis and of racism.

In thefilm, released on Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, the former first lady callson black and young voters not to “waste” their ballots in the Novemberpresidential election.


Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19 [Video]

Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19

In a 24-minute video released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday (October 6), former First Lady Michelle Obama criticizes President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus, saying "we simply cannot trust this president to tell us the truth about anything."

Michelle Obama, in lengthy video, assails Trump's 'failure to take this pandemic seriously'

 Michelle Obama dubbed Donald Trump's "willful mismanagement of the COVID crisis" as "just one example" of why she believes he is unfit for office.
Michelle Obama urges voters to "search your hearts" in closing pitch for Biden

 Obama urged voters to support Biden in a 24-minute video released Tuesday.
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump spreads lies about lethality of virus compared to the flu, censored by Facebook

 US President Donald Trump has tweeted overnight downplaying the severity of his Covid-19 diagnosis, saying he "feels great" just a day after leaving hospital.In..
2020 presidential debates: Timing and topics for Trump and Biden

 Three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate are scheduled to take place in the next few weeks before the November 3 election.
Facebook removes Trump post falsely saying COVID-19 is less deadly than the flu

Facebook has removed a post where President Donald Trump falsely claimed the novel coronavirus was less deadly..
Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden says he's not surprised Trump contracted COVID-19

 "There's a lot to be concerned about," Biden said, addressing President Trump's tweet telling Americans not to be afraid of COVID-19.
Pete Buttigieg on VP debate, Biden's campaign and new book on trust

 Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about his new book, "Trust," the upcoming vice presidential debate and..
News24.com | WATCH | Michelle Obama brands Trump 'racist' in scalding video

Donald Trump is a "racist" president whose strategy of fearmongering, division and promoting ugly...
Michelle Obama Comes Out and Says, Yes, Trump's Campaign Is Racist

Michelle Obama has delivered a blistering appraisal of President Donald Trump’s re-election...
WATCH Michelle Obama’s Brutal Closing Argument Slamming ‘Racist’ ‘Failure’ Trump: Vote Biden ‘Like Your Lives Depend On It’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama pulled no punches in a new “closing argument” speech in which...
