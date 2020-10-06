Lauren Alaina Reveals Her Ex-Boyfriends Inspired New Music

Lauren Alaina can do it all.

The "Dancing With The Stars" and "American Idol" alum tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante all about her new faith-based TV show, "Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith", featuring special appearances by Kristin Chenoweth, Hunter Hayes and more.

Plus, the singer thanks her ex-boyfriends for inspiring her new EP 'Getting Over Him'.