France train ahead of friendly against Ukraine

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:11s - Published
France host Ukraine in an international friendly on Wednesday before two UEFA Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia.


Giroud overtakes Platini to go second on France scorers list

 Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud becomes France's second highest goalscorer of all-time by netting twice in a friendly hammering of Ukraine.
BBC News

