Lafayette residents getting registered to vote

Multiple "episodes" over the weekend 3 for louisiana voters, today is the last day to register in person for the november general election but if you ca't make it, you do have some other options.

News 1's cassie schirm is downtown at the registrar of voters and cassie what can you tell us?

Tha's right we have 29 more days till the election and deadlines coming up all month and today i saw a lot of people coming here to register to vote in person for the last day but if you weeent able to do that yo're okay you still can register online and on the geaux app till the 13th.

The clock is ticking as w're counting down the days to the election keeping the employees at the lafayette voter registrar busy "w're gonna be busy till the election."

Charlene menard registrar of voters for lafayette parish says sh's expecting even more voters to come out than ever before"just all the controversy between the two parties."monday was the last day to register to vote in person and people lined the halls of all ages w're here to register this guy for his first time to vote because h's 18 years old and this is his first opportunityand voting experience "'ve been voting since 'm 18 and i enjoy it and so w're out in the country where you had to fold it and put it in a box 've done that to the electric machines" but all understand how important it is to participate "with all the activity going on this nation today we feel like i's very necessary that our vote will count"and that your vote matters "i's everybod's duty to do so in this day and age every vote counts"but before you get to the polls now is the time to prepare because you wo't just be voting for who will be our next president.charlene meaux with the lafayette voting registrar" study the ballots your presidential congressional justice of the peace constables yo'll have seven constitutional amendments that i even need to study and we have some parish wide propositions that we were't aware of tha's gonna be on the ballot so any informed voter once you go in it should't take that long what takes the longest is someone going in there and saying oh i did't know this was on the ballot" :25wha's different with this election during the pandemic i's already hitting new records when it comes to mail in ballots for lafayette and even across the state"w're seeing a tremendous increase in our mail in ballots we normally would produce 2000 to 2400 ballots per election absentee w're going to head over 10,000" now the deadline to request a mail in ballot is october 30 so if you want to do that but i's coming up soon.

Candace cassie, you mentioned an uptick an absentee ballo's how many are we talking about?

Well state wine and more than 3 190,000 of louisiana 3 million voters have requested absentee ballots and to give you an idea normally it would be around 50,000 for an election.thanks cassie w'll be covering the 2020 election here on