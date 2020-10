Colin Cowherd: Patriots Week 4 loss to Chiefs shows Cam Newton's value in New England | THE HERD Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:32s - Published 4 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: Patriots Week 4 loss to Chiefs shows Cam Newton's value in New England | THE HERD Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the Kansas City Chiefs lucked out with Cam Newton not being on the field in Game 4 against the New England Patriots. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like