Florida election officials receive little training and are not tested in signature matching ABC Action News - Duration: 05:42s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 05:42s - Published Florida election officials receive little training and are not tested in signature matching As Florida’s voter registration deadline nears, the I-Team is digging deeper into the new training elections officials are getting to verify voters’ signatures. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend