Trump Returns To White House That Has Become COVID-19 Hot Spot

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump's medical team not sharing some key details about his condition (10-6-2020)


'Maybe I'm Immune': Trump Returns To White House, Removes Mask Despite Infection

President Trump, who spent the weekend in the hospital for COVID-19, made a theatrical return to the...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsVOA NewsHNGNNews24euronews


Trump Discharged From Hospital, Returns To White House

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is Covid-19 positive, has returned to the White House after being...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust Jared


Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask

President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton [Video]

'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania has become one of the central battlegrounds in the race to the White House, as the former Vice President casts the race as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:31Published
Trump Appears Struggling To Breathe At White House [Video]

Trump Appears Struggling To Breathe At White House

Trump Appears Struggling To Breathe At White House

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
Former adviser provides insight into White House medical care [Video]

Former adviser provides insight into White House medical care

A former White House adviser speaks on the medical care available to the president.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published