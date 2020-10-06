Skyler Henry reports on President Trump's medical team not sharing some key details about his condition (10-6-2020)

Trump Returns To White House That Has Become COVID-19 Hot Spot

President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the...

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is Covid-19 positive, has returned to the White House after being...

President Trump, who spent the weekend in the hospital for COVID-19, made a theatrical return to the...