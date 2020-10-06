Trump Returns To White House That Has Become COVID-19 Hot Spot
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:46s - Published
3 minutes ago
Trump Returns To White House That Has Become COVID-19 Hot Spot
Skyler Henry reports on President Trump's medical team not sharing some key details about his condition (10-6-2020)
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
President Trump, who spent the weekend in the hospital for COVID-19, made a theatrical return to the...
NPR - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
CBS News • VOA News • HNGN • News24 • euronews
U.S. President Donald Trump, who is Covid-19 positive, has returned to the White House after being...
RTTNews - Published
11 hours ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com • Just Jared
President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House Monday night after leaving the...
IndiaTimes - Published
16 hours ago Also reported by •
Just Jared
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources