|
|
|
President Trump Tells Representatives to Stop Stimulus Negotiations
Video Credit: The Street
- Duration: 00:50s - Published
President Trump Tells Representatives to Stop Stimulus Negotiations
Markets dived into the final hour of trading Tuesday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he has instructed his representatives to cease stimulus negotiations.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Stimulus check negotiations are active once again. President Trump is being treated for COVID-19 in...
Upworthy - Published
|
Stocks dropped suddenly after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats...
Brisbane Times - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the House of...
CBS News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough
[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
|
|
|