Americans Who Need Insulin To Stay Alive Are Paying The Most In The World For It

Diabetics who require insulin are at the mercy of the free market and whatever health insurance they may have, or discounts they can snag.

Now, UPI reports diabetics in the United States are, compared to their counterparts abroad, well and truly over a barrel.

According to a RAND Corp.

Analysis, insulin in the US costs more than eight times higher than in 32 other high-income nations combined.

The average price per unit across all types of insulin in the US is $98.70, which is just over six times the drug's average price in Canada -- about $15.70.

Researchers said it's also just under six times the average price in Britain and Japan -- about $16.70.

Even if rebates and discounts drive the prices down for US consumers, they're still likely to pay four times the average paid in other high-income nations.