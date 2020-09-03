Global  
 

SpaceX has successful launch this morning

A successful launch this morning for SpaceX!

It comes after a series of scrubbed launches due to weather and hardware issues.


SpaceX successfully launches another Starlink mission, with over 700 satellites launched to date

SpaceX has launched yet another flight of 60 of its Starlink broadband internet satellites. The...
Space-X stops a launch scheduled for this morning [Video]

Space-X stops a launch scheduled for this morning

Space-X pulled the plug on a launch this morning just 18 seconds before lift off. The Falcon 9 Rocket was set to carry another batch of star-link satellites from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but..

SpaceX launches latest satelite mission [Video]

SpaceX launches latest satelite mission

This morning SpaceX launched its latest satellite mission. The company's Falcon-9 rocket successfully lifted-off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center with 60 starlink satellites on board.

