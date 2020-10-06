Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nobel Prize winners in physics

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Nobel Prize winners in physics

Nobel Prize winners in physics

Nobel prizes in physics were handed out in Sweden today.

English mathematical physicist Roger Penrose won half of the coveted prize.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics set to be announced

The scientists behind the project which captured an historic image of a "black hole" for the first...
euronews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK PM faces new leadership obstacles [Video]

UK PM faces new leadership obstacles

Boris Johnson should be enjoying a golden period but his leadership has fallen under a cloud.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics [Video]

MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:55Published
Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News [Video]

Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia News

Three scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work that helped demystify black holes to a great extent. Black holes evoke a lot of mystery but for scientists it is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published