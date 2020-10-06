Nobel Prize winners in physics
Nobel prizes in physics were handed out in Sweden today.
English mathematical physicist Roger Penrose won half of the coveted prize.
MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For PhysicsWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for black hole breakthrough | Oneindia NewsThree scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work that helped demystify black holes to a great extent. Black holes evoke a lot of mystery but for scientists it is..