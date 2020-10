Reopenings: Santa Clara County To Allow For Limited Indoor Dining, Gatherings In Orange Tier



Santa Clara County officials announced changes Monday to its health orders that could soon pave the way for limited indoor dining and gatherings once the county moves into the Orange Tier of reopening... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:35 Published 20 hours ago

Closing Bell: Equities gain on firm global cues, Nifty IT up 3.6%



Equity benchmark indices traded firm on October 05 in line with Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could soon be discharged from hospital after responding well to COVID-19 treatment... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 1 day ago