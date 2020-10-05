'Be afraid of COVID. It can kill you' -Cuomo blasts Trump
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:01s - Published
3 minutes ago
'Be afraid of COVID. It can kill you' - Cuomo blasts Trump
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's message to Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 was "just more denial." Cuomo said, "No.
Be afraid of COVID.
It can kill you."
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
President Trump's Wax Figure Put in Quarantine President Trump's in quarantine at the White House, and now his wax statue is getting a taste of what isolation feels like. The President's wax figure at Madame..
TMZ.com
22 minutes ago
Related news from verified sources
'What a bunch of bullshit!': Chris Cuomo torches Trump's new 'vanquish the virus' spin that he got...
Mediaite - Published
19 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources