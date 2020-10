Dr. William Hartman discusses COVID-19 treatments Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:38s - Published 39 seconds ago Dr. William Hartman discusses COVID-19 treatments Dr. William Hartman with UW Health joined our Charles Benson to talk about COVID-19 treatments and the president's positive COVID-19 test result. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this