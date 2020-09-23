Global  
 

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said.

Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing.


Eddie Van Halen, rock guitar legend, dies of cancer at age 65

 Musician Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer. The legendary guitarist and co-founder of band Van Halen was 65.
Rock star Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65

 Eddie Van Halen, iconic guitarist and founding member of the popular rock band bearing his name, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. CBS..
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies at 65

 Van Halen, the iconic guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Van Halen, died after a long battle with cancer, his son Wolfgang announced Tuesday.
Eddie Van Halen dies from cancer at 65: Gene Simmons, Flea, George Takei and more mourn

 Celebrities are reacting to the news that Eddie Van Halen, a guitarist and co-founder of band Van Halen, has died.
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist, dies of cancer at 65

 Van Halen co-founder Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday of cancer. He was 65.
Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer

 Eddie Van Halen -- the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen -- has died after a long battle with throat cancer ... TMZ has learned. Sources directly..
Rock star Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65

Eddie Van Halen, iconic guitarist and founding member of the popular rock band bearing his name, has...
Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer aged 65

Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time, and the band was inducted into the...
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 of cancer

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band...
