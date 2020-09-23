|
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65
Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said.
Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing.
|
|
