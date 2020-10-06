State's Voter Registration Deadline Extended After Website Crashed
CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the crash may have stopped thousands of people from registering to vote.
Having Said That 🗣 RT @thewebbix: 🚨 BREAKING: The State of Florida extended their voter registration deadline until 7pm today. Tell your friends and family to… 7 seconds ago
liz anderson RT @DisrnNews: Florida investigating crash of online voter registration system, extends registration deadline
https://t.co/yhNm07CQV3 14 seconds ago
Grassroots Life🌹 RT @SecretaryHobbs: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will not appeal recent court order extending voter registration deadline to Oct. 23. She… 14 seconds ago
Grassroots Life🌹 RT @NickCiletti: NEW - The Arizona Secretary of State's website has now been updated to reflect the federal judge's decision that came down… 20 seconds ago
pmt RT @VotingIsLocal: Monday is not the first time the state has had glitches with its voter registration website. Groups like All Voting is L… 22 seconds ago
elia lopez RT @JohnBonifaz: BREAKING: Major victory for democracy tonight in Arizona! Federal judge issues order extending the voter registration dead… 36 seconds ago
Nathan Russell RT @marceelias: 🚨BREAKING: Due to website outage yesterday, Florida Secretary of State extends on-line voter registration application deadl… 37 seconds ago
Dalton Sammet RT @JoeBiden: Florida — today's decision to extend the voter registration deadline is a win for our democracy. If you haven't registered to… 56 seconds ago
Voter registration deadline extended until 7 p.m. TuesdaySecretary of State Laurel Lee says Florida's voter registration portal was overwhelmed in the final hours before midnight.
Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. TuesdayFlorida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. TuesdayFlorida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.