Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State's Voter Registration Deadline Extended After Website Crashed

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:36s - Published
State's Voter Registration Deadline Extended After Website Crashed

State's Voter Registration Deadline Extended After Website Crashed

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the crash may have stopped thousands of people from registering to vote.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida Voter Registration Website Crashed Hours Before Deadline

On Monday, the last day to register to vote in the November General Election, the state's voter...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Florida Extends Deadline After Crash of Voter Registration Site

Florida is investigating why its online voter registration system crashed just before the deadline...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

Lalaej

Having Said That 🗣 RT @thewebbix: 🚨 BREAKING: The State of Florida extended their voter registration deadline until 7pm today. Tell your friends and family to… 7 seconds ago

lizzyoceanbrz

liz anderson RT @DisrnNews: Florida investigating crash of online voter registration system, extends registration deadline https://t.co/yhNm07CQV3 14 seconds ago

GrassrootsJill

Grassroots Life🌹 RT @SecretaryHobbs: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will not appeal recent court order extending voter registration deadline to Oct. 23. She… 14 seconds ago

GrassrootsJill

Grassroots Life🌹 RT @NickCiletti: NEW - The Arizona Secretary of State's website has now been updated to reflect the federal judge's decision that came down… 20 seconds ago

pmt0455

pmt RT @VotingIsLocal: Monday is not the first time the state has had glitches with its voter registration website. Groups like All Voting is L… 22 seconds ago

elialopez912

elia lopez RT @JohnBonifaz: BREAKING: Major victory for democracy tonight in Arizona! Federal judge issues order extending the voter registration dead… 36 seconds ago

NateRussell

Nathan Russell RT @marceelias: 🚨BREAKING: Due to website outage yesterday, Florida Secretary of State extends on-line voter registration application deadl… 37 seconds ago

Claysammet_64

Dalton Sammet RT @JoeBiden: Florida — today's decision to extend the voter registration deadline is a win for our democracy. If you haven't registered to… 56 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voter registration deadline extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday [Video]

Voter registration deadline extended until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Secretary of State Laurel Lee says Florida's voter registration portal was overwhelmed in the final hours before midnight.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:03Published
Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday [Video]

Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Florida voter registration deadline extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published
Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday [Video]

Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Florida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:30Published