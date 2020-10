Petco Drops Shock Collars, Focuses on Pet Wellness Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Petco Drops Shock Collars, Focuses on Pet Wellness American pet supply retailer Petco will no longer sell shock collars. CEO Ron Coughlin joined Cheddar to discuss the changes amid a shift in the company's vision. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more



You Might Like

Tweets about this David Bruning Petco drops sales of pet shock collars and more business news - Chattanooga Times Free Press - https://t.co/VtkihuLKsN 36 minutes ago