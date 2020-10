Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell Set to Star in 'Resident Evil' Origin Movie | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:23s - Published 4 minutes ago Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell Set to Star in 'Resident Evil' Origin Movie | THR News Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell will star in 'Resident Evil,' which is serving is the official origin story for the movie franchise based on the popular Capcom horror video games. 0

