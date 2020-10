Hurricane Delta formed Monday, less than a day after becoming a tropical storm in the Caribbean sea....



Related videos from verified sources Tracking the Tropics | October 6, morning update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:42 Published 9 hours ago Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta



Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:58 Published 11 hours ago Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's Yucatan



A strengthening Hurricane Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexicoโ€™s Yucatan Peninsula as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:04 Published 17 hours ago