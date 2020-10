Jane Fonda leads celebrity exercise video to encourage voting Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 week ago Jane Fonda leads celebrity exercise video to encourage voting 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend (upbeat 80s music)Hello class, we're bringing back the movement.We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race.I need you to be strong.I need you to be laser focused.I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand.So let's get ready to exercise our right to vote!Exercise your right to vote.(upbeat music)Exercise that vote!Mm.Come on, you know how to do the doggies.Get pumped to vote.Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads,and most of all, exercise your right to vote.





