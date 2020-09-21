Global  
 

Humans of New York raises $2.6M for viral sensation, Tanqueray: 'Her story is priceless'

As any avid Humans of New York (HONY) follower would know, creator Brandon Stanton started a unique 32-post project chronicling a fan-favorite interview subject.

Tanqueray — née Stephanie Johnson.Tanqueray was dubbed by publications as “the ultimate human from New York” for her rollercoaster, partly NSFW life story .Her story expanded into a three–part series that caught so much attention, even Jennifer Garner, a noted HONY fan, commented: “Why is this not a @Netflix series?”.Almost a full year later, Stanton had a lengthy transcription of the 20 times he sat with Tanqueray to get her life story.he knew he had to publish the “Tattletales From Tanqueray” on Instagram to get attention and hopefully raise money for her.Two weeks later, the campaign has raised over $2.5 million for Tanqueray’s care and her story has been covered by several publications.According to the GoFundMe page, “the trust will cover her living expenses and health care needs moving forward” and then some


