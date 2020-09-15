Aloha! US Surgeon General Jerome Adams Criminally Cited For Sightseeing In Hawaii

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s
US surgeon general Jerome Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August.

The park in a rural area offers a picturesque view of Mokolii island, known as Chinaman’s Hat for its cone shape.

According to HuffPost, Adams was in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

At the time, Oahu parks were closed by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in an attempt to prevent crowds from gathering and flatten the curve of COVID-19's spread.

Court records show a remote hearing for Adams is scheduled for Oct.

21st, 2020.


