Aloha! US Surgeon General Jerome Adams Criminally Cited For Sightseeing In Hawaii
Aloha! US Surgeon General Jerome Adams Criminally Cited For Sightseeing In Hawaii
US surgeon general Jerome Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August.
The park in a rural area offers a picturesque view of Mokolii island, known as Chinaman’s Hat for its cone shape.
According to HuffPost, Adams was in the islands helping with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
At the time, Oahu parks were closed by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in an attempt to prevent crowds from gathering and flatten the curve of COVID-19's spread.
Court records show a remote hearing for Adams is scheduled for Oct.
21st, 2020.