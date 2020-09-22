Fiserv Forum and Miller Park out as early voting sites in Milwaukee

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:17s - Published 3 minutes ago

This comes after decision by the state’s election commission.

DECISION 20- 20 COVERAGE NOW...AFTER THE LATEST RULING BY THEWISCONSIN ELECTION COMMISSIONHAS MILWAUKEE DROPPING MILLERPARK AND FISERV FORUM AS EARLYVOTINGWITH MORE PEOPLE VOTING EARLYDURING THE PANDEMIC -- THECITY HAD PREVIOUSLY ADDED BOTHLOCATIONS -- LOOKING TO MAKEEARLY VOTING EASIER AND SAFER.REBECCA KLOPF IS LIVE ATFISERV WHERE THE TEAM ISREACTING.FIRST, FISERV FORUM WAS OUT ASTHE HOST SITE TO THEDEMOCRATIC NATIONALCONVENTION.

NOW THE STADIUM ISOUT AS A EARLY VOTING SITE.It's disappointing.

You know,we were we were excited tohost everyone in Fiserv Forumand, you know, to help do ourpart and making it safer andmore accessible for foreveryone in Milwaukee, to beable to vote.

Back in August,Fiserv Forum and Miller Parkwere selected to act as earlyin-person voting sites for theMilwaukee.

The city hoped touse Miller park as analternative drive throughvoting location.

In the springwe found voters found drivethrough voting a very popularoption.

We were trying to finda location where we wouldn'tcreate a 2 mile back up indowntown Milwaukee and MillerPark seemed perfect for that."However, the WisconsinElection Commission made aruling Monday saying the citywaited too long to add MillerPark and Fiserv Forum asaddition voting sites.

It wasvery tough decision, but thelast thing I would want is forCity of Milwaukee voters useeither of those sites and thenlater have their ballotsthrown out due to our mistake."The Bucks Senior VicePresident Alex Lasry says heplanned to vote at Fiserv butlike a lot of people he nowwill have to change his votingplans.It's, it's not going tostop our efforts in continuingto engage, educate andregister voters continue toget people out to vote."WE DID REACH OUT TO THEBREWERS ORGANIZATION, THEYSAID THEY ARE DEFERRING ALLCOMMENTS TO THE MILWAUKEEELECTION COMMISSION.IN-PERSONEARLY VOTING IN MILWAUKEESTARTS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20TH.REPORTING LIVE AT FISERVFORUM, REBECCA KLOPF TMJ4 NEWS.