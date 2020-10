Barry University Graduate Student Speaks Out About Gen Z Question For Joe Biden Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:20s - Published 5 minutes ago Barry University Graduate Student Speaks Out About Gen Z Question For Joe Biden CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mateo Gomez, who had the last town hall question of the night for the Democratic presidential candidate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ‘Can You Guarantee Me The American Dream Still Exists?’: Gen Z College Student Speaks Out About Question For Joe Biden A graduate student at Barry University is speaking out about his appearance on NBC’s Town Hall...

cbs4.com - Published 1 hour ago







Tweets about this 1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Barry University Graduate Student Speaks Out About Gen Z Question For Joe Bide… https://t.co/Z7G5bg2oPL 13 minutes ago