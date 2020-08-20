Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

The million-dollar project was made possible through a state grant and donations from both Tippecanoe and Benton County Commissioners.

Otterbein opens its new town hall

Town hall is officially open.

Any other cost was paid through donations.

That includes the property of a formerursing home which was donated to the town.

The hall has banquet space and a conference room.

It also houses the clerk/treasurer's office and police department.

Clerk/treasurer treeva sarles says it's a dream come true.

"this is something the town has needed and people have asked for for many, many years.

To finally see this come to light and be here is just amazing."

Room rental is free to otterbein residents.

The new building also allowed the town to add an additional police officer.

Sarles says it's about four times bigger than the former town hall.

