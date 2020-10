Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

To rockcastle county... where police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing since august.

Full mug:missing woman rockcastle county heaven renner heaven l.

Renner.png <none> <none> <none> state police say 24-year-old heaven renner was last seen by her mother sunday... august 15th in mount vernon.

According to police... renner previously went by the name of