'GOT' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Casts Its Leading Man, Amanda Kloots Slams Trump's COVID Tweet & More News | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:38s - Published
The cast of the 'Resident Evil' origin movie has been announced, Paddy Considine has been tapped to topline the 'Throne' prequel drama 'House of the Dragon' & Amanda Kloots is speaking out against President Trump's "don't be afraid of COVID" tweet.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published
U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday to close lower after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Amanda Kloots often tries to stay out of politics, but on the three-month anniversary of the death of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, she was moved to post an emotional, angry response to President Trump's "don't be afraid of COVID" tweet.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:49Published
[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Data suggests that for every person who dies of COVID-19, they leave behind nine family members. According to HuffPost, that means nearly 2 million people in the US theoretically have experienced the death of a close relative due to the disease. It's easy to be triggered by the news, especially when COVID-19-positive President Donald Trump turns it into a campaign photo op. If you're feeling overwhelmed with grief and frustration, mental health experts encourage taking action. Grieve openly.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Paddy Considine Paddy Considine British actor

'The Outsider' star Paddy Considine will return to HBO and topline the series from Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik and George R.R. Martin.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:24Published

Throne Throne seat of state of a potentate or dignitary


The widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero spoke out Monday after President Donald Trump sent a tweet saying, “Don’t be afraid of Covid.” CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published
Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:06Published
More stimulus checks would help suffering Americans and prop up the sagging U.S. economy, but Democrats and Republicans haven't yet agreed on a deal. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:45Published