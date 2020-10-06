'GOT' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Casts Its Leading Man, Amanda Kloots Slams Trump's COVID Tweet & More News | THR News
'GOT' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Casts Its Leading Man, Amanda Kloots Slams Trump's COVID Tweet & More News | THR News
The cast of the 'Resident Evil' origin movie has been announced, Paddy Considine has been tapped to topline the 'Throne' prequel drama 'House of the Dragon' & Amanda Kloots is speaking out against President Trump's "don't be afraid of COVID" tweet.
U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday to close lower after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election. Fred Katayama reports.
Amanda Kloots often tries to stay out of politics, but on the three-month anniversary of the death of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, she was moved to post an emotional, angry response to President Trump's "don't be afraid of COVID" tweet.
[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Data suggests that for every person who dies of COVID-19, they leave behind nine family members. According to HuffPost, that means nearly 2 million people in the US theoretically have experienced the death of a close relative due to the disease. It's easy to be triggered by the news, especially when COVID-19-positive President Donald Trump turns it into a campaign photo op. If you're feeling overwhelmed with grief and frustration, mental health experts encourage taking action. Grieve openly.