CDC has new guidelines on coronavirus airborne transmission

The centers for disease control and prevention now says the coronavirus can spread by airborne transmission.

The c-d-c updated the covid-19 guidance on monday.

The new guidelines say particles of the virus can stay in the air after an infected person has left.

Waay 31's grace campbell spoke with a huntsville hospital infectious disease specialist and learned what changes you may need to take to stay safe from the virus.

Today i spoke with dr. ali hassoun and he told me this new information primarily means people need to continue taking coronavirus precautions seriously.

Pkg: dr. ali hassoun sot: "i really don't think there's a major new thing as a precaution.

It's going to stay the exact same thing of physical distancing, masking and reducing contact in close spaces."

The new guidance about airborne transmission of coronavirus says the virus can spread even if people are more than six feet apart.

That's because coronavirus particles can stay in the air for hours if there isn't proper ventilation.

Dr. hassoun says the new c-d-c guidelines remind people to continue following proper safety measures.

Dr. ali hassoun sot: "that just emphasized, by the way you better be outdoors rather than indoors if you're going to be in a crowd or close contact with others."

Being outdoors doesn't prevent you from getting the virus, but it helps reduce the risk.

The agency says instances of airborne transmission often came from activities that caused heavy breathing like singing or working out.

Dr. ali hassoun sot: "we've always been advocating and saying 'please do not go into a close spaces' and that's just confirmed our worries about if you're in a close space, you will be at higher risk."

Look live not shot the coronavirus is more commonly spread by close contact than airborne transmission.

The best way to prevent the virus is to practice social distancing and masking as much as possible.

In huntsville, grace campbell waay 31 news.