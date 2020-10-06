Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News
Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 following a battle with cancer on Tuesday (Oct.
6).
His son, Wolfgang, shared the news on Twitter.
Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65
Kitten rocks out to 'Right Now' as world mourns death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van HalenThis kitten is rocking out to Right Now, the hit song from rock icons Van Halen and morning the loss of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6).
Eddie Van Halen dead: Ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli leads emotional tributesEddie Van Halen dead: Ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli leads emotional tributes