Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News
Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AaronM95151157

Aaron James Cross RT @CBSEveningNews: COMING UP -The Joint Chiefs quarantine after a Pentagon official tests positive, raising national security questions -C… 3 minutes ago

DrYuginTeo

Yugin Teo RT @thenitinsawhney: When I was a kid #eddievanhalen was a big influence for his rock guitar virtuosity. I learned his track “eruption” in… 9 minutes ago

CBSEveningNews

CBS Evening News COMING UP -The Joint Chiefs quarantine after a Pentagon official tests positive, raising national security question… https://t.co/ZdWLvVgBoA 30 minutes ago

Symbonic

Symbonic Remembering a legend, RIP @eddievanhalen. https://t.co/D8TxAd9Zot https://t.co/2f8xCbfSNR 38 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 [Video]

Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65

Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:15Published
Kitten rocks out to 'Right Now' as world mourns death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen [Video]

Kitten rocks out to 'Right Now' as world mourns death of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen

This kitten is rocking out to Right Now, the hit song from rock icons Van Halen and morning the loss of legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on Tuesday (October 6).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published
Eddie Van Halen dead: Ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli leads emotional tributes [Video]

Eddie Van Halen dead: Ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli leads emotional tributes

Eddie Van Halen dead: Ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli leads emotional tributes

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:18Published