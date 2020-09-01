HUNT SCHOOL PLANS

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

A building that holds sentimental value for many people in columbus is finally getting the restoration many community members say it deserves.

The old hunt high school was ruled a total loss after the february, 2019 tornado.

In the past, the building was used as an intermediate school, but moving forward, the facility will be used for things like college prep and career tech skills.

Columbus municipal school district superintendent dr. cherie labat spoke at today's rotary club of columbus meeting.

She says the school district is partnering with pacaar, emcc, and the w to help breathe new life into the facility.

"we really wanted to have a strong focus on college and career readiness, the west side of the building being the college preparation side that we'll be partnering with the w... the east side of the building will be focused on workforce, and we'll be working with emcc to develop a program and transitional workspaces..."

"we've just recently redesigned our school of education, so we're looking at ways that we can be innovative and ways that we can give back to the community..."

Labat says the roofing process is complete and the district will begin the bidding process for the redesign of the interior in november.

Labat also says there will be a town hall meeting by the end of the year to give community members an idea of what things will look like.