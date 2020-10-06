Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buddy Games Movie - Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Buddy Games Movie - Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn

Buddy Games Movie - Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn

Buddy Games Movie Trailer HD - 2020 - Plot synopsis: A group of friends reunite to play The Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges.

In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying.

Directed by Josh Duhamel starring Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Nick Swardson, Kevin Dillon, Dan Bakkedahl, James Roday Rodriguez, Olivia Munn, Neal McDonough, Sheamus, Jensen Ackles release date November 24, 2020 (on VOD and DVD)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Josh Duhamel Makes His Directorial Debut with 'Buddy Games' - Watch the Trailer!

Josh Duhamel is getting behind the camera for the first time! The 47-year-old actor has released the...
Just Jared - Published

"Buddy Games" - cast: Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Josh Duhamel, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, Nick Swardson

Buddy Games - cast: Dan Bakkedahl, Kevin Dillon, Josh Duhamel, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, Nick Swardson *Release date :* November 24, 2020 *Synopsis :* A group of thirtysomething friends reunite to play...
AceShowbiz - Published


Tweets about this

TrailersSource

Trailers source BUDDY GAMES Official Trailer 2020 Josh Duhamel Movie https://t.co/7mbVXOzfm3 via @YouTube 1 day ago

padilla_mary

Mary Padilla RT @JoshDcentral: At last we can enjoy the trailer for @joshduhamel movie "Buddy Games" it is very fun to see the games that Josh and his f… 1 day ago

JoshDcentral

Josh Duhamel central At last we can enjoy the trailer for @joshduhamel movie "Buddy Games" it is very fun to see the games that Josh and… https://t.co/Nyz89ELT2e 1 day ago