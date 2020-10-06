Buddy Games Movie - Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn

Buddy Games Movie Trailer HD - 2020 - Plot synopsis: A group of friends reunite to play The Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges.

In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying.

Directed by Josh Duhamel starring Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Nick Swardson, Kevin Dillon, Dan Bakkedahl, James Roday Rodriguez, Olivia Munn, Neal McDonough, Sheamus, Jensen Ackles release date November 24, 2020 (on VOD and DVD)