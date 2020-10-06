Georgia Teachers

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 minutes ago

We have a response from education officials in Walker County.

Georgia teacher organizations say teachers are worried about Covid-19 risks they are taking every day.

Made to accommodate teachers and students during the pandemic while school is in session.

But the president of the georgia association of educators says teachers still feel uncomfortable in the classroom.

News 12's winston reed has reaction from school leaders.

Weeks into the new school year, are teachers in georgia vulnerable?

"i have talked to people from north georgia, to south georgia, to east georgia where we know educatorshave become ill."

President of the georgia association of educators lisa morgan says wearing mask along with keeping teachers and parents informed are major issues.

"issues with transparency and just being honest about the actual number of cases and the actual number of people quarantined in buildings."

Standup: walker county schools superintendent damon raines says this school district has been transparent giving up to date coronavirus information to the public.

"we do unofficial contact tracing anytime there is a confirmed case and then when we do a school messenger call with every parent within that school letting them know that there is a case that has been confirmed."

Morgan believes more needs to be done.

"i think virtual learning is a huge piece of the solution."

Over 2 thousand students are learning remotely in walker county but raines says virtual classes still comes with its own set of problems. "when the students are in person they definitely control all the variables and i'm speaking as a teacher myself on how frustrating that would be -knowing that i can't just walk over and tap a student on the shoulder."

"if the educator is in the building and they become ill, there is a high possibility they may transfer that to their own families."

Reporting in north georgia winston reed