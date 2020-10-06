Ramsey County Discusses Turning Bethesda Hospital Into Homeless Shelter Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:11s - Published 1 week ago Ramsey County Discusses Turning Bethesda Hospital Into Homeless Shelter Ramsey County commissioners held a virtual meeting to talk about turning Bethesda into a shelter for the Twin Cities growing homeless population. WCCO’s Kate Raddatz shares how many people the hospital could house if the lease agreement goes through, (2:11). WCCO 4 News at 6 – October 6, 2020 0

