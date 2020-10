Gov. Sisolak's staffer in Carson City tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 minutes ago

A member of Governor Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City has received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over this past weekend.

SISOLAK'S STAFF HAS TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.THANKS FOR JOINING US ON T-V..APPLE TV OR WHEREVER YOU'RESTREAMING US.I'M ROSS DIMATTEI!

THAT STAFFERIS BASED IN THE GOVERNOR'SCARSON CITY OFFICE.RIGHT NOW WE ARE TOLD CONTACTTRACING EFFORTS ARE UNDERWAY.THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE SAYS THATPERSON WAS NOT IN CONTACT WITHTHE GOVERNOR.SISOLAK HAS BEEN WORKING INSOUTHERN NEVADA SINCE SEPTEMBER17TH.HE WAS SET TO RETURN TO CARSONCITY NEXT WEEK BUT THAT'S ONHOLD FOR NOW.THE GOVERNOR WILL NOW GETTESTED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OFCAUTION.ALL STAFF MEMBERS WHO WORKEDWITH THE INFECTED PERSON ARENOW WORKING FROM HOME.