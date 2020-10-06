CBS4's Ted Scouten Gives Update From Mexican Resort As Hurricane Delta Heads That Way
The resort at Riviera Maya, Mexico has cleared the pool deck in anticipation of the storm.
Tracking The Tropics: 5 P.M. Tuesday Update On Hurricane DeltaTracking The Tropics: 5 P.M. Tuesday Update On Hurricane Delta
Tracking Hurricane DeltaHurricane Delta becones a dangerous Category 4 storm.
Strengthening Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico's YucatanA strengthening Hurricane Delta was on a course to pass by the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a major storm and continuing on to strike the U.S. Gulf coast..