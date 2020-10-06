President calls for end to stimulus negotiations

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 3 minutes ago

The president tweeted that he wants an end to stimulus negotiations.

Ones./// for months now, both republicans and democrats have been going back and forth over a second simulus bill.

Now president trump is weighing in on the negotiations.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city with what the president said.

Nick?/// yes george and katie ?

"* earlir this afternoon ?

"* president trump tweeted out he wants his people to stop the negotiations over a stimulus bill until after the elections.

The president's tweet sent stock markets into negative territory ?

"* most of them closing down over one percent.

President trump also said he wants the senate to focus on making sure it confirms amy coney barrett to the supreme court.

Political analyist rayce hardy says there's a possiblity the president might be doing this as a negotiation tactic.

The democrats will feel too obligated to help people out who are in dire straits as millions of people are in this country and they'll then cave down to the one point six trillion.

Hardy says there have been lots of calls from c?

"*e?

"* os of major corporat to get a stimulus done in washington.

Leaders of the big airlines have said thousands could be laid off if a deal is not worked out.

Live in mason city, nick thanks nick.

The bureau of labor statistics is saying the unemployment rate is at seven point nine percent.

Over 12 and a half million