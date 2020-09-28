Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health experts: children primary driver of COVID transmission

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Health experts: children primary driver of COVID transmission
Kids may be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image [Video]

As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image

Over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness. So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Survey Says Many Parents Plan To Skip Flu Shots For Children This Year, Going Against Health Experts’ Recommendations [Video]

Survey Says Many Parents Plan To Skip Flu Shots For Children This Year, Going Against Health Experts’ Recommendations

There’s troubling news about children and flu shots as we head into an uncertain cold, flu and COVID-19 season. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published
New Survey Says Many Parents Plan To Skip Flu Shots For Children This Year [Video]

New Survey Says Many Parents Plan To Skip Flu Shots For Children This Year

Health experts are emphasizing the importance of getting the flu vaccine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published