Coach Bill O'Brien Was Fired

Skip Bayless reacts to Houston Texans firing Head Coach & GM Bill O'Brien | UNDISPUTEDThe Houston Texans fired head coach & general manager Bill O’Brien yesterday after their 0-and-4 start to the season. O’Brien, who’s been with the club since 2014, had won 4 division titles but..
Rant and Rave: October 1stBill and Tucker talk Dawgs Vs Tigers, and Tucker drops a bombshell! Also, is Dan Quinn such a bad coach that even a toddler can tell? Find out this week.
Colin Cowherd: Belichick & McDaniels make Pats the perfect landing spot for Cam Newton | THE HERDColin Cowherd talks the New England Patriots, and the impact Coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have had on Cam Newton.