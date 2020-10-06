Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Eddie Van Halen, the lead guitarist of the legendary rock group Van Halen, died Tuesday morning.

Wolf Van Halen, Eddie and Valerie Bertinelli's son, said his father died after a "long and arduous battle with cancer".

Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, and his brother Alex began performing together as teens.

The duo formed the core of what would later become Van Halen after meeting David Lee Roth.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Eddie Van Halen, legendary rock guitarist, dead at 65

Eddie Van Halen died after a battle with cancer, his son Wolf confirmed on Tuesday.
Upworthy - Published

Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

The Dutch-born Eddie Van Halen co-founded Van Halen, which went on to become of the best-selling rock...
VOA News - Published


Tweets about this

OlsonTobie

Tobie Olson RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who co-founded the rock band Van Halen, has died at 65 following a years-… 1 minute ago

colakeith

Keith Bates Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 following cancer battle https://t.co/bIpDNSJZ7O 1 minute ago

MontysFashion

Monterey Fashion RT @dwnews: Eddie Van Halen, lead guitarist for rock band Van Halen, died Tuesday following a long battle with cancer. https://t.co/UJbCs… 4 minutes ago

autergo

世阿弥 RT @GuitarWorld: Breaking: Eddie Van Halen, one of the world's greatest and most influential guitarists, has died https://t.co/iFd7ZfVfO2 5 minutes ago

amirhimself

Saya Bukan Pengkhianat RT @NST_Online: #ICYMI #NSTlifestyle #EddieVanHalen, of the legendary #hardrock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday following… 6 minutes ago

JenelleShriner

Jenelle Shriner RT @DanMarriesKOLD: @eddievanhalen has passed away following a long & arduous battle against #cancer. What an incredibly talented guitar pl… 8 minutes ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #ICYMI #NSTlifestyle #EddieVanHalen, of the legendary #hardrock group that bore his family name, died on Tuesday fo… https://t.co/BfsXgbdtoL 8 minutes ago

Bassalex24

Alexandre S. RT @Artemus_Klegg: Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 following cancer battle https://t.co/psFjDFO8NM 10 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 [Video]

Van Halen's Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65

Van Halen lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died. He was 65 years old. CNN reports Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, died on Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen is the son of Eddie..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News [Video]

Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News

Remembering Rock Legend & Guitar Hero Eddie Van Halen | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:27Published
Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 [Video]

Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65

Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:15Published