When is Cuomo touring the Bills Stadium?

It is unclear when the governor plans to tour the Bills Stadium.

MEANTIME PLAYERSFOR THE 4-AND-OHBILLS -- ARE JOININGA GROWING CALL TOGET FANS BACKTHE STANDS FORHOME GAMES.PLAYERS LIKEHARRISON PHILLIPS,REID FERGUSON ANDMATT BARKLEY,USING TWITTER TORALLY MEMBERS OFTHE FAN BASE- TOCALL ON THEGOVERNOR TO MAKEA MOVE.SO WHERE DOTHINGS STANDTONIGHT?7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALITOUHEY IS GETTINGUS CAUGHT UP.TAKE PACKAGEIT'S BEEN ALMOST AWEEK SINCE BUFFALOBILLS FANS FOT AGLIMMER OF HOPETHAT THEY MAY SOONBE BACK IN THESTADIUM DURINGHOME GAMES.SOT CUOMO SEPT 30I'M GOING TO GO OUTAND TAKE A TOUR OFTHE STADIUM.

IT'SSOMETHING WE'RELOOKING ATSERIOUSLBUT SO FARIT'SUNCLEAR WHEN THATVISIT WILL TAKEPLACE.

WE ASKEDBOTH CUOMO'SPRESS OFFICE ANDTHE BILLS WHETHERTHEY WERE IN TOUCHTO SCHEDULE ATOUR.

WE'RE STILLWAITING TO HEARBACK FROM BOTH OFTHEM.DURING ANAPPEARANCE ONSTAR 102.5 TUESDAYMORNING,LIEUTENANTGOVERNOR KATHYHOCHUL SAID SHEDIDN'T HAVE A DATEAND SAID CUOMO ISCURRENTLYFOCUSED ON THECOVID-19 CRISISDEVELOPINGDOWNSTATE.SOT:12WE HAVE SOME VERYINTENSE HOTSPOTSIN NYC WHERE HEHAS FOCUSED HISATTENTION WHERETHE INFECTION RATEIS 5-7 PERCENT.A SPOKESMAN FORERIE COUNTYEXECUTIVE MARKPOLONCARZ ALSOSAYS HE HASN'THEARD WHEN THETOUR WILL HAPPEN.POLONCARZSUPPORTS 7THOUSAND FANS, OR10 PERCENTCAPACITY, NOTAILGATING, ANDTIMED ENTRY ANDEXIT TO AVOIDCROWDING.ULTIMATELY THOUGHIT'S THE STATE'SDECISION.

IT'S ALSOTHE ONLY NFLSTADIUM IN NEWYORK.SOT :11ALI STAND: ONE OFCUOMO'S CONCERNSIS WHEN FANS ENTERAND EXIT THESTADIUM.

HE SAYS HEDOESN'T WANT TOSEE A CLUSTER OFPEOPLE AT ONE TIME.SOT :08CUOMO: WE HAVESOME ENGINEERSLOOKING AT THESITUATION NOW ANDSEE IF THERE'S A WAYWE CAN WORK ITOUT.BILLS FANS LIKEJONAH WOOD HOPESOMETHING CAN BEWORKED OUT.

THE21-YEAR-OLD WOULDLIKE TO ATTEND HISFIRST EVER GAME ATTHE STADIUM THISSEASON.SOT :11I'M A STUDENT AND ITWOULD JUST BE SONICE TO COME HEREAND WORRY ABOUTSOMETHING ELSEFOR A CHANGE.IN ORCHARD PARK,ALI TOUHEY, 7EWN.