Actor Clark Middleton Dies At 63

Actor, director, and producer Clark Middleton has died.

His wife Elissa confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday.

According to CNN, Middleton died on Sunday from West Nile Virus.

Middleton was best known for his performances in "The Blacklist,' "Twin Peaks" and "Kill Bill: Vol. 2".

His decades in the film industry included work with directors such as Henry Bean, Ang Lee, and Quentin Tarantino.

He was 63 years old.