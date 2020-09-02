Global  
 

Let Love Music: Hundreds of freelance musicians perform in London Parliament Square

About 400 freelance musicians performed with social distancing in Parliament Square in London on October 6 to demand more targeted support for self-employed artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, the performances aimed to “put pressure on the government to give more support to self-employed artists." Footage was filmed by Let Music Live.




