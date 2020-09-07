Global  
 

Public Safety Commissioner talks homicide rate, skip the line program and first 120 days in office

Mississippi’s Commissioner for the Department of Public Safety said the murder rate per capita is the highest in the nation.

New public safety commissioner completed his first 120 days in office.... wtvas nicole dantzler spoke with him today about what he's doing to relieve the wait times at not only driver's license offices -- but the state crime lab as well ... in four months..

Sean tindell said he is already finding ways to help lower the crime rate in mississippi .

But hes also proud of a campaign thats making it faster and easier for people to get things done at driver's license stations across the state.

Long lines and the delays."

Long lines and delays are the words most people associate with drivers license stations.

But public safety commissioner sean tindell said customers will no longer see those long lines thanks to the skip the line program.

((sot)) "the skip the line program was generated to address some of the issues that folks have been finding when the cone to drivers license stations."

Sean tindell- commissioner, ms department of public safety 0:17;26-0:23;14 the program launched after drivers service stations reopened statewide for the first time since the pandemic began... and it saw record transactions for the first two months.

"servicing over 90,000 customers."

Residents can now reserve appointments online..and you can even look at a live camera to see how long the line is before going in.

There are live feeds in new albany and in tupelo.

(nats) as for crime in the state --- tindell said mississippi has the highest murder rate per capita in the nation...and the numbers keep going up.

"from the numbers that we're seeing now it looks like the homicides will exceed last years numbers."

He said this created a backlog at the states crime lab and the medical examiners office..

But in his new positionhe has a solution to help.

"something that we're hoping adding an additional pathologist to our coast facility will help alleviate some of that backlog."

During his first four months in office tindell traveled all over the state to meet with local law enforcement hoping to keep crime down.

"we're working from every corner of the state with each other trying to make mississippi safe."

Tindell said plans to have nurses expand their roles to help with autopsies.

Meanwhile hes working on adding a mobile i-d service to drivers license stations..

Live in starkville nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

The mississippi department of health just released the latest numbers




