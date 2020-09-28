Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama

Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama

The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama, Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin was standing on the other sideline, setting the stage for Saturday’s game within a game as Nick Saban and company make their way up to Oxford for a little college reunion.

Immune support comes naturally with nature's bounty.

- the last time ole miss beat - alabama... ole miss head- football coach lane kiffin was- standing on the other - sideline... - setting the stage for saturday'- game within a game... as- nick saban and company make - their way up to oxford... for a- little college reunion.

- during kiffin's three-year run,- in tuscaloosa... the crimson- tide- dominated everyone... except th- rebels.

- ole miss accounted for alabama'- only two regular- season losses, during that- stretch... in both 20-14... and- 20-15.- when kiffin left for florida- atlantic... for some reason...- bama started wearing down the - rebels... by an average - score, of 62-14... from - 2017-2019.- little did kiffin know, at the- time of his departure... he - would be on the other side of - this s-e-c west match-up, just - few years later... being forced- to reflect on his - time... with the tide.- - "i think that's a storyline, bu i don't - think that's really - i know- everybody downplays that thing - i don't think that's- - - - really that big of a deal.

We - worked together for three years- learned a lot - from him, had a great run.

I- think we had won 24 or 26 - straight games when that was- over there, so very productive- times with a lot of great - players and a lot of wins.

The- only two regular season losses- were to ole miss, so a good tim- - - - and obviously very grateful to- him."

In 20-14... kiffin was a- finalist for the broyles- award... given- annually to the nation's top- college football- assistant coach.- he was also a part of alabama's- 20-15... national championship- team.

- saturday's game kicks off at 5- p-m, from vaught-hemingway- stadium...




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lane Kiffin says Alabama may be best squad Nick Saban has coached

First-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is trying to reverse the recent trend of blowout losses against...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lane Kiffin gets first Ole Miss win in OT thriller against Kentucky [Video]

Lane Kiffin gets first Ole Miss win in OT thriller against Kentucky

Another Head Football Coach in Mississippi getting his first win and Lane Kiffin really had to sweat it out.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Ole Miss drops SEC opener to Florida [Video]

Ole Miss drops SEC opener to Florida

The Lane Kiffin era isn’t off to the best start at least on one side of the ball following Ole Miss’ 51-35 loss at the hands of fifth ranked Florida.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Ole Miss Heads to Kentucky for Week Two [Video]

Ole Miss Heads to Kentucky for Week Two

WATCH: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin meets with the media head of the Rebels second week match-up to Kentucky.

Credit: WCBIPublished