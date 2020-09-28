Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama
The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama, Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin was standing on the other sideline, setting the stage for Saturday’s game within a game as Nick Saban and company make their way up to Oxford for a little college reunion.
