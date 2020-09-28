Lane Kiffin reuniting with Nick Saban when Ole Miss hosts Alabama

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama, Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin was standing on the other sideline, setting the stage for Saturday’s game within a game as Nick Saban and company make their way up to Oxford for a little college reunion.

Immune support comes naturally with nature's bounty.

- the last time ole miss beat - alabama... ole miss head- football coach lane kiffin was- standing on the other - sideline... - setting the stage for saturday'- game within a game... as- nick saban and company make - their way up to oxford... for a- little college reunion.

- during kiffin's three-year run,- in tuscaloosa... the crimson- tide- dominated everyone... except th- rebels.

- ole miss accounted for alabama'- only two regular- season losses, during that- stretch... in both 20-14... and- 20-15.- when kiffin left for florida- atlantic... for some reason...- bama started wearing down the - rebels... by an average - score, of 62-14... from - 2017-2019.- little did kiffin know, at the- time of his departure... he - would be on the other side of - this s-e-c west match-up, just - few years later... being forced- to reflect on his - time... with the tide.- - "i think that's a storyline, bu i don't - think that's really - i know- everybody downplays that thing - i don't think that's- - - - really that big of a deal.

We - worked together for three years- learned a lot - from him, had a great run.

I- think we had won 24 or 26 - straight games when that was- over there, so very productive- times with a lot of great - players and a lot of wins.

The- only two regular season losses- were to ole miss, so a good tim- - - - and obviously very grateful to- him."

In 20-14... kiffin was a- finalist for the broyles- award... given- annually to the nation's top- college football- assistant coach.- he was also a part of alabama's- 20-15... national championship- team.

- saturday's game kicks off at 5- p-m, from vaught-hemingway- stadium...