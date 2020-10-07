Registration now open for Gulf Coast Aces Youth Hockey

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

Between 15 seasons of Mississippi Seawolves and Mississippi Surge hockey at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, the sport still has a big time presence in South Mississippi.

- founded in 20-17... the aces- roughly get about 60-80 skaters- per - year... and organization- president kory du-mond is - urging those interested... to - sign up sooner rather than- later.- - "i think it's just something fo them to - "i think it's just something fo them to - do, something different.

Kind o- like what you alluded to, - - - - football is popular down here,- baseball, soccer and your other- spring, fall sports.

Not really- any winter- - - - sports, so something for the- kids to do outside of what- they're maybe normally used - to.

Maybe get them out of their- comfort zone, try something new- something - different and who knows, they - might fall in love with it, - might be something they - look to pursue furter on down - the road."

The registration fee is 200 - dollars... plus another 50 or s- dollars to get u-s-a hockey - certified.-