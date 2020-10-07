Registration now open for Gulf Coast Aces Youth Hockey
Registration now open for Gulf Coast Aces Youth Hockey
Between 15 seasons of Mississippi Seawolves and Mississippi Surge hockey at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, the sport still has a big time presence in South Mississippi.
- founded in 20-17... the aces- roughly get about 60-80 skaters- per - year... and organization- president kory du-mond is - urging those interested... to - sign up sooner rather than- later.- - "i think it's just something fo them to - "i think it's just something fo them to - do, something different.
Kind o- like what you alluded to, - - - - football is popular down here,- baseball, soccer and your other- spring, fall sports.
Not really- any winter- - - - sports, so something for the- kids to do outside of what- they're maybe normally used - to.
Maybe get them out of their- comfort zone, try something new- something - different and who knows, they - might fall in love with it, - might be something they - look to pursue furter on down - the road."
The registration fee is 200 - dollars... plus another 50 or s- dollars to get u-s-a hockey - certified.-