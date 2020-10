Video Credit: Bumper2Bumper - Duration: 02:41s - Published 2 minutes ago

Bumper2Bumpertv says that doesn’t mean we should take it for granted.

The 2020 version of the Toyota Tacoma TRD makes no excuses for itself as a go anywhere small truck.

TOYOTA TACOMA TRD HAS A BIGGER FOOTPRINT AND MORE!!

THIS IS A WORKHORSE THAT DOESN’T LIKE OATS.

THE 2020 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD WAS CREATED TO DO THE NASTY, ROUGH SURFACE, UNCOMFORTABLE KIND OF DRIVING THAT TRUCKS WERE INTENDED FOR.

TECHNICALLY IT IS A MID SIZE WITH AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 212 INCHES.

THE TEST VEHICLE WE SPENT A WEEK IN WAS A DOUBLE CAB SETUP.

FOR THE UNINITIATED THAT MEANS IT HAS SEATING FOR FOUR PEOPLE AND A FIVE-FOOT LONG CARGO BED.

THERE IS A LONG WHEELBASE VERSION WHICH OFFERS JUST OVER SIX FEET OF SPACE BACK THERE.

WHY DO WE CARE ABOUT CARGO SPACE?

IT IS A TRUCK AND DESIGNED TO CARRY STUFF THAT DOESN’T FIT IN A SEDAN, CROSSOVER OR AN SUV.

IN TERMS OF WEIGHT YOU CAN PUT 1100 POUNDS OF ROCKS, LUMBER OR ANYTHING ELSE IN THE SPACE.

IF THERE IS A NEED TO TOW SOMETHING WELL THIS TACOMA CAN PULL UP TO 6400 POUNDS.

THE TEST VEHICLE CAME WITH A 3.5 LITER V6 ENGINE.

IT IS THE SAME POWER PLANT WE SEE IN OTHER TOYOTA TRUCKS AND SUV’S RATED AT 278 HORSEPOWER AND 265 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

IT IS WORTH NOTING THAT ATKINSON CYLCE TECHNOLOGY THAT SHUTS THE ENGINE DOWN WHILE STOPPED IS A FEATURE OF THE ENGINE.

THE TRANSMISSION IS ANOTHER RELIABLE AND PROVEN UNIT FROM TOYOTA.

IT IS A 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC GEARBOX WHICH IS PART OF A 4 WHEEL DRIVE CONFIGURATION.

(NAT SOT) WHILE THERE IS NO DOUBT THIS TACOMA IS EXTREMELY CAPABLE OFF ROAD WE WERE INTERESTED IN ITS MANNERS ON THE PAVEMENT.

SINCE MOST DRIVING IS ON STREETS AND HIGHWAYS, WE NOTED THERE IS MORE OPERATING NOISE THAN CARS OR CROSSOVERS.PART OF THAT IS DUE TO THE 16 INCH WHEELS KNOBBY ALL-SEASON TIRES.

THE TIRES SET IT UP FOR A 9 INCH GROUND CLEARANCE THAT ACCOMODATES A SKID PLAT UNDER THE ENGINE FOR THE TIMES WHEN CONDITIONS ARE HARSH.

AT THE SAME TIME HANDLING AND BRAKING DID NOT PRESENT ANY CHALLENGES.

IN FACT, WE NOTED THE TACOMA COMES TO A SOMETIMES, ABRUPT STOP IF YOU AREN’T PREPARED FOR ITS RESPONSE.

THE DRIVER AND FRONT SEAT PASSENGER ENJOY A NICE SPACE AND CAN APPECIATE THE DASHBOARD IN THIS TACOMA.

CONTROLS ARE BUILT TO BE USED BY SOMEONE WEARING WORK GLOVES IF NECESSARY.

REAR SEAT RIDERS MAY FIND THE LEGROOM A BIT CRAMPED BUT WORKABLE.

THE ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE FEATURES THAT ARE COMMON IN PASSENGER CARS ARE OPTIONS AT THIS LEVEL.

WE MENTIONED EARLIER THAT THIS WORKHORSE DOESN’T CONSUME OATS, BUT 87 OCTANE REGULAR GRADE GASOLINE WILL DO JUST FINE.

THAT AND CHANGING THE OIL ON A REGULAR BASIS WILL KEEP IT RUNNING FOR A LONG TIME.

