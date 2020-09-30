Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on the COVID outbreak at the White House.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

White House Did Not Inform Biden Campaign of Trump’s Covid Test Results; Report

White House Did Not Inform Biden Campaign of Trump’s Covid Test Results; Report PBS White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor has confirmed that the Biden campaign did not learn of...
Mediaite - Published

'Will you shut up, man': Personal attacks rule 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate

"Clown", "Liar", "just shush for a minute" and "keep yapping" were the insults that will forever be...
Mid-Day - Published

Tucker Carlson Complains ‘Joe Biden Stole Donald Trump’s Lines’ During Debate (Video)

Tucker Carlson Complains ‘Joe Biden Stole Donald Trump’s Lines’ During Debate (Video) Tucker Carlson opened his Fox News show Wednesday night by discussing the political topic of the...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Researchers Say COVID Treatments Received By President Not Widely Available [Video]

Bay Area Researchers Say COVID Treatments Received By President Not Widely Available

Elizabeth Cook reports on three expensive treatments President Trump received to fight COVID-19 case (10-6-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published
Not everyone can receive President Trump's COVID treatment. There are other therapies available. [Video]

Not everyone can receive President Trump's COVID treatment. There are other therapies available.

President Trump is home from Walter Reed Medical Center after undergoing treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Doctors confirm the treatment he received is one of several therapies currently being..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:58Published
How President Trump's COVID-19 treatment compares to what an average Americans can receive [Video]

How President Trump's COVID-19 treatment compares to what an average Americans can receive

President Trump received mostly the same treatment as anyone would get for COVID-19, except for one experimental drug and the speed of his care.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published