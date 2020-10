Pittsburghers Remember Eddie Van Halen

Two Pittsburghers in the music industry remember Eddie Van Halen.

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. The 60-year-old actress and Food...

Eddie Van Halen, the legendary guitar innovator and virtuoso who led Van Halen through five decades...

Also reported by • OK! Magazine

Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band...